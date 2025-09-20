https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/russia-strikes-ukrainian-defense-plants-developing-sapsan-missile-system-1122822261.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Defense Plants Developing Sapsan Missile System

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the development of Sapsan missile systems, the Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-09-20T10:08+0000

2025-09-20T10:08+0000

2025-09-20T10:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dnepropetrovsk

nikolayev

ministry of defense

russian defense ministry

sapsan

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106558914_0:96:1436:904_1920x0_80_0_0_75acee6d96223187f017c72cf116e1cb.jpg

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Defense Plants Developing Sapsan Missile SystemRussian forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the development of Sapsan missile systems, the Ministry of Defense reported.“Last night, a large-scale strike was conducted with long-range, high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as strike drones, against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises working on the development of Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems,” the ministry’s bulletin said.Russian forces also struck production sites for multipurpose strike and reconnaissance drones, robotic combat systems, interceptor UAVs, and loitering munitions.The targets were hit successfully, and all designated enemy facilities were destroyed, the ministry emphasized.On Saturday night, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, and Nikolayev amid air raid alerts. In the morning, blasts were also reported in Sumy and Kherson, which is under Kiev’s control.Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed:Russian Forces Liberate Berezovoye in Dnepropetrovsk RegionRussia's Vostok group of forces liberated the village of Berezovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday."The units of the Vostok group of force continued to advance deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Berezovoye in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.The Battlegroup has eliminated over 270 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station.Russia's Yug group of troops has eliminated over 245 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots in the past day.Russia's Sever group has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including three NATO-made guns.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian fighters, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 16 pickup trucks, six electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military servicepeople over the past 24 hours."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces included up to 480 soldiers, a tank, five armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155mm self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, four motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depot, the statement read.

russia

dnepropetrovsk

nikolayev

ukraine

2025

