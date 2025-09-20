https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/us-strikes-vessel-allegedly-linked-to-terrorist-drug-trafficking-organization---trump-1122820640.html
US Strikes Vessel Allegedly Linked to Terrorist Drug Trafficking Organization - Trump
The United States has launched a strike on a vessel allegedly linked to a terrorist drug trafficking organization, US President Donald Trump said.
"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit drugs and was transiting along a well-known drug trafficking passage.
News
en_EN
He said intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit drugs and was transiting along a well-known drug trafficking passage.
"The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No US Forces were harmed in this strike," Trump said.