US Strikes Vessel Allegedly Linked to Terrorist Drug Trafficking Organization - Trump
US Strikes Vessel Allegedly Linked to Terrorist Drug Trafficking Organization - Trump
The United States has launched a strike on a vessel allegedly linked to a terrorist drug trafficking organization, US President Donald Trump said.
"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit drugs and was transiting along a well-known drug trafficking passage.
USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a strike on a vessel allegedly linked to a terrorist drug trafficking organization, US President Donald Trump said.
"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit drugs and was transiting along a well-known drug trafficking passage.

"The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No US Forces were harmed in this strike," Trump said.

F-35s and Military Flights: Risky US Play Against Venezuela
9 September, 18:10 GMT
