Vietnamese Singer Duc Phuc Wins Intervision Song Contest 2025
Vietnamese Singer Duc Phuc Wins Intervision Song Contest 2025
Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc wins the Intervision International Music Contest, said Russian jury member Igor Matvienko.
2025-09-20T22:05+0000
2025-09-20T22:06+0000
"Duc Phuc, Vietnam, won," Matvienko said, announcing the results. Kyrgyzstan and Qatar took second and third place.The jury did not rate Russia's Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman) at his request, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Intervision finale ended with Million Voices performed by all participants. Each contestant performed lines of the song in their native language. Million Voices was originally sung by Polina Gagarina, who represented Russia at Eurovision 2015 and took second place.Intervision is taking place at Moscow's Live Arena. Russia is represented by singer Shaman. Composer and producer Igor Matvienko represents Russia on the contest's judges panel. Sputnik is the song contest's information partner.
22:05 GMT 20.09.2025 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 20.09.2025)
Vietnamese star Duc Phuc has been crowned the winner of the Intervision International Music Contest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc wins the Intervision International Music Contest, said Russian jury member Igor Matvienko.
"Duc Phuc, Vietnam, won," Matvienko said, announcing the results.
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar took second and third place.
The jury did not rate Russia's Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman) at his request, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Intervision finale ended with Million Voices performed by all participants. Each contestant performed lines of the song in their native language.
Million Voices was originally sung by Polina Gagarina, who represented Russia at Eurovision 2015 and took second place.
Intervision is taking place at Moscow's Live Arena. Russia is represented by singer Shaman. Composer and producer Igor Matvienko represents Russia on the contest's judges panel. Sputnik is the song contest's information partner.
Putin Greets Contestants of Intervision 2025 Song Contest Finals in Moscow
18:12 GMT
