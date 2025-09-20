https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/washington-100-sure-us-china-tiktok-deal-finalized---white-house-1122823814.html

Washington 100% Sure US-China TikTok Deal Finalized - White House

The Trump administration is fully confident the TikTok deal with China is finalized and only awaits signing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump expects the deal on the future of the app to be signed in the coming days, Leavitt also said. The US will be in control of six of the seven seats on the US business board of TikTok after signing the deal that will keep the app running for users in the US, the press secretary added. TikTok, a short video creation and sharing app launched in 2018 by ByteDance, is a market leader in the short video app segment in China, which continues to gain popularity worldwide.

