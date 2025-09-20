International
World Bank Loans Turn Ukraine Into a Tool of the West, Expert Warns
World Bank Loans Turn Ukraine Into a Tool of the West, Expert Warns
There’s “a core contradiction” in the World Bank providing Ukraine with loans, Turkish economics expert Hakan Topkurulu told Sputnik.
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
sergey lavrov
ukraine
world
russia
nato
world bank
“The World Bank was established after World War II to deliver resources to developing countries and support their development. Is Ukraine using the loans it receives today for its development? No. Ukraine is using them to wage [NATO's proxy] war against Russia,” Topkurulu stressed.He added that it’s “absolutely clear” that Ukraine is fighting for the interests of the West, who continues giving loans to the Zelensky regime.The expert warned that, regardless of the outcome of hostilities, Ukraine will ultimately end up in debt and will face a “very difficult task” of repaying the loans both to the World Bank and to the US, the UK, and Germany.Lavrov earlier said that over the past three years, the World Bank has issued Ukraine dozens of times more in concessional loans than it has to all African countries combined over the same period.
World Bank Loans Turn Ukraine Into a Tool of the West, Expert Warns

14:51 GMT 20.09.2025
People stand near the entrance to the World Bank building in Washington,
There’s “a core contradiction” in the World Bank providing Ukraine with loans, Turkish economics expert Hakan Topkurulu told Sputnik.
“The World Bank was established after World War II to deliver resources to developing countries and support their development. Is Ukraine using the loans it receives today for its development? No. Ukraine is using them to wage [NATO's proxy] war against Russia,” Topkurulu stressed.
He added that it’s “absolutely clear” that Ukraine is fighting for the interests of the West, who continues giving loans to the Zelensky regime.
The expert warned that, regardless of the outcome of hostilities, Ukraine will ultimately end up in debt and will face a “very difficult task” of repaying the loans both to the World Bank and to the US, the UK, and Germany.
“The West, which already controls Ukraine’s mineral resources and doesn’t recognize the country’s national identity, perceives it as a tool deployed on the front lines. Therefore, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov's statement has a very important focus: by providing loans to Ukraine, the West has actually accelerated its defeat,” Topkurulu concluded.
Lavrov earlier said that over the past three years, the World Bank has issued Ukraine dozens of times more in concessional loans than it has to all African countries combined over the same period.
