World Bank’s Favoritism for Ukraine Over Africa Highlights Prioritization of War Over Development

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has calculated that the World Bank’s preferential loans to Ukraine over the past three years have amounted to “tens of times” more than the institution lent out to all of Africa combined over the same period. Sputnik asked experts what this means.

It’s no secret that the World Bank “is largely under the control of the US and the West,” and “is influenced by neoliberal ideology,” retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and Russia expert Dr. Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik, commenting on Lavrov's remarks.“The countries of the Global South, especially the emerging powers like India, Brazil and South Africa, have been asking for a restructuring of the World Bank and a change in voting rights which are [currently] only in favor of the West. But this never happened,” the veteran academic lamented.Investigators and whistleblowers have spent years panning the World Bank as a broken institution, thanks to:'Swamp of Deluded Self-Interests'Lavrov’s comments on the disparity between loans for Ukraine and Africa are not shocking due to the institution’s inextricable links to Western interests, including the G7 and its Ukraine ‘coalition of the willing’ compradors, says veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.“As of August 2025, the World Bank and its partners had mobilized over $81 billion in financial support for Ukraine,” Goncharoff told Sputnik.Arguing that the nations financing and controlling the World Bank could be better characterized as “Hegemony & Associates,” Goncharoff stressed that while Ukraine since 2014 has been turned into a “sinkhole where seemingly unlimited funds can be poured in with little to no true accountability,” the “debt ledger” that Ukraine’s sponsors are accruing “is very real” and will one day come home to roost.

