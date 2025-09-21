https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/blatant-bias-world-bank-plays-geopolitics-not-economics--analyst-1122826177.html

Blatant Bias: World Bank Plays Geopolitics, Not Economics – Analyst

Blatant Bias: World Bank Plays Geopolitics, Not Economics – Analyst

Sputnik International

The World Bank is pursuing a blatant policy of double standards, and nowhere is its bias more obvious than in its treatment of Ukraine, Thaer Noufal Abu Atiwi told Sputnik.

2025-09-21T06:14+0000

2025-09-21T06:14+0000

2025-09-21T06:14+0000

analysis

world bank

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

loans

unipolar

unipolar world order

bias

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122809405_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8270c3ba31c53be3ea94796201da107a.jpg

Nowhere is the World Bank's bias more obvious than in its treatment of Ukraine, Thaer Noufal Abu Atiwi told Sputnik.Over the past three years, Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime has received preferential loans worth many times more than the assistance granted to Arab and African developing nations, the expert underscored.Instead of responding to real economic needs, the bank filters its decisions through a political lens:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/world-bank-loans-turn-ukraine-into-a-tool-of-the-west-expert-warns-1122823669.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world bank, world bank's bias towards ukraine, ukraine loans, double standards of world bank, who controls world bank, is world bank representative of global interests