Blatant Bias: World Bank Plays Geopolitics, Not Economics – Analyst
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFILE - The World Bank building in Washington, DC.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
The World Bank is pursuing a blatant policy of double standards, openly siding with some states at the expense of others, according to Thaer Noufal Abu Atiwi, director of the Center for Arab Studies and Strategic Development.
Nowhere is the World Bank's bias more obvious than in its treatment of Ukraine, Thaer Noufal Abu Atiwi told Sputnik.
Over the past three years, Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime has received preferential loans worth many times more than the assistance granted to Arab and African developing nations, the expert underscored.
“Meanwhile, many of these developing countries are living below the poverty line and are grappling with extremely severe economic conditions, desperately needing access to affordable loans to support their economies,” he said.
🚨🏦WORLD BANK’S UKRAINE LOANS EXPOSE WESTERN HYPOCRICY— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 20, 2025
“Ukraine is using World Bank loans not for its development but for waging war against Russia,” Turkish economics expert Hakan Topkurulu told Sputnik. pic.twitter.com/tMtWeKyrZ8
Instead of responding to real economic needs, the bank filters its decisions through a political lens:
Leading states within the bank—chiefly the US and European powers—wield their influence with “carefully calibrated double standards, guided by their strategic ties.”
Ukraine’s privileged access to funding is a prime example *European states use their weight inside the bank to advance their own agendas.
Poor nations are forced to meet conditions they cannot realistically achieve.
“This bias reflects the dominance of a unipolar, strictly capitalist system that caters to the interests of the powerful while ignoring the urgent needs of others,” the pundit noted.
Yesterday, 14:51 GMT