Charlie Kirk Memorial Begins in Arizona
Charlie Kirk Memorial Begins in Arizona
The memorial service for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk has begun at State Farm Stadium, where tens of thousands gathered after queuing for hours.
The atmosphere outside was closer to a political rally than a traditional funeral, with many dressed in red, white, and blue and wearing Make America Great Again hats.The ceremony opened with a speech by Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, followed by tributes from his high school teacher, a university professor, and both past and present colleagues from Turning Point USA. Later, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kirk’s widow Erika, and several Cabinet members are expected to address the crowd.The massive turnout highlights Kirk’s national and international influence, as supporters traveled from across the United States and abroad to honor his memory.
Charlie Kirk Memorial Begins in Arizona
