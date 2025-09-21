International
Tens of Thousands Expected at Arizona Memorial for Charlie Kirk
Tens of Thousands Expected at Arizona Memorial for Charlie Kirk
Tens of thousands are expected to gather at State Farm Stadium in Glendale today for a memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist fatally shot earlier this month at Utah Valley University. The service is scheduled to begin at 3 pm GMT.
A Massive Final FarewellCrowds will come from across the country to pay their respects to Kirk, who in recent years became a prominent voice in conservative politics. His widow, Erika Kirk, now set to lead his organization Turning Point USA, will address the mourners. She has spoken of her grief at losing a husband and father, while vowing to continue his mission.Trump and Senior Officials to AttendPresident Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet are expected to speak at the ceremony, prompting unprecedented security measures. Kirk maintained close ties with the Trump administration and was considered both a trusted adviser and a personal friend of the president and many officials.Unprecedented SecurityThe US Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies are operating under immense pressure as they prepare for the high-profile event.The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial as a SEAR-1 event — the highest national security rating, previously applied to the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. The designation unlocks federal resources to support local authorities and ensure the event proceeds without incident.A Deeply Personal SpeechAccording to CNN, Trump has personally overseen the preparation of his remarks, which are expected to be far more personal than a typical presidential address.Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA played a pivotal role in mobilizing young voters during the 2024 election, a factor many credit with helping Trump return to the White House. Beyond politics, Kirk was known as a close friend to the Trump family and administration officials, many of whom are flying to Arizona aboard two government planes arranged by the White House.“So many senior officials and staff wanted to be there — it shows the impact Charlie had on this administration,” a White House official said.
Tens of Thousands Expected at Arizona Memorial for Charlie Kirk

12:47 GMT 21.09.2025 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 21.09.2025)
Tens of thousands are anticipated to gather at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, today for a memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist fatally shot earlier this month at Utah Valley University. The service is scheduled to begin at 3 pm GMT.

A Massive Final Farewell

Crowds will come from across the country to pay their respects to Kirk, who in recent years became a prominent voice in conservative politics. His widow, Erika Kirk, now set to lead his organization Turning Point USA, will address the mourners. She has spoken of her grief at losing a husband and father, while vowing to continue his mission.
Trump and Senior Officials to Attend

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet are expected to speak at the ceremony, prompting unprecedented security measures. Kirk maintained close ties with the Trump administration and was considered both a trusted adviser and a personal friend of the president and many officials.

Unprecedented Security

The US Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies are operating under immense pressure as they prepare for the high-profile event.
“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side by side with state, local, and federal partners,” said William Mack, the Secret Service’s special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office. “We are fully committed to ensuring this solemn event is given the highest level of protection.”
The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial as a SEAR-1 event — the highest national security rating, previously applied to the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. The designation unlocks federal resources to support local authorities and ensure the event proceeds without incident.
A Deeply Personal Speech

According to CNN, Trump has personally overseen the preparation of his remarks, which are expected to be far more personal than a typical presidential address.
Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA played a pivotal role in mobilizing young voters during the 2024 election, a factor many credit with helping Trump return to the White House. Beyond politics, Kirk was known as a close friend to the Trump family and administration officials, many of whom are flying to Arizona aboard two government planes arranged by the White House.
“So many senior officials and staff wanted to be there — it shows the impact Charlie had on this administration,” a White House official said.
