https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/hamas-calls-recognition-of-palestine-step-to-affirming-palestinians-right-to-land-1122829386.html
Hamas Calls Recognition of Palestine Step to Affirming Palestinians' Right to Land
Hamas Calls Recognition of Palestine Step to Affirming Palestinians' Right to Land
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas said on Sunday that the recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia was an important step towards confirming the Palestinians' right to return to their land.
2025-09-21T17:33+0000
2025-09-21T17:33+0000
2025-09-21T17:33+0000
world
palestine
hamas
recognition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118132520_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_830676ab2e50bfc5d9d880e72a920b2f.jpg
"This recognition is an important step towards affirming the right of our Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, as well as to establish an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital. This is a tribute to the struggle, perseverance and sacrifice of our people on the way to liberation and return to their lands," the movement said in a statement on Telegram. Hamas called for practical measures that would put an immediate end to Israel's brutal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the annexation of the West Bank and Jerusalem.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/palestinian-minister-says-recognition-bids-culminate-years-of-diplomatic-efforts-1122828788.html
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118132520_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ad59e484133415c0973268155be032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
palestine recognition, palestinian land, palestinian people rights
palestine recognition, palestinian land, palestinian people rights
Hamas Calls Recognition of Palestine Step to Affirming Palestinians' Right to Land
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas said on Sunday that the recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia was an important step towards confirming the Palestinians' right to return to their land.
"This recognition is an important step towards affirming the right of our Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, as well as to establish an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital. This is a tribute to the struggle, perseverance and sacrifice of our people on the way to liberation and return to their lands," the movement said in a statement on Telegram.
Hamas called for practical measures that would put an immediate end to Israel's brutal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the annexation of the West Bank and Jerusalem.