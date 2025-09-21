https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/palestinian-minister-says-recognition-bids-culminate-years-of-diplomatic-efforts-1122828788.html

Palestinian Minister Says Recognition Bids Culminate Years of Diplomatic Efforts

The recognition of the Palestinian State by Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom is the result of years of diplomatic work, Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Omar Awadallah told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that this process was accelerated by the Israeli war of genocide.

"The recognition of the Palestinian State is the result of a process that has been building up over many years of diplomatic work. Furthermore, these recognition bids come amid the genocide of the Palestinian people and Israeli attacks on the rights of the Palestinian people in the West Bank, including Jerusalem," Awadallah said. Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said their countries had recognized Palestinian statehood. On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France would recognize the State of Palestine on September 22 at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York. The creation of a new Middle East without a Palestinian state has become an illusion, Awadallah said, adding that efforts were underway "to establish a Palestinian state to protect and preserve the principle of two-state coexistence through practical steps." By recognizing Palestine as an independent state, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have again confirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, Awadallah noted.Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada formally recognized Palestinian statehood."With this decision, the countries are declaring that there is a practical way to achieving the two-state solution, that is, the recognition of a Palestinian state. They also make it clear that they want the State of Palestine to become an integral part of the Middle East, as its creation will bring security, stability and peace," Awadallah said.This runs counter to Israel's colonial policy, which involves Israel declaring land seizures by force, the so-called "annexation" of Palestinian territories, or imposing Israeli sovereignty on them, he added.

