https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/macron-faces-heat-as-ukraine-costs-batter-france--analyst-1122827829.html
Macron Faces Heat as Ukraine Costs Batter France – Analyst
Macron Faces Heat as Ukraine Costs Batter France – Analyst
Sputnik International
Social unrest in France is escalating due to President Emmanuel Macron’s eagerness to funnel over $23 billion into fueling the Ukraine conflict, political analyst Kamel Meraash told Sputnik.
2025-09-21T10:43+0000
2025-09-21T10:43+0000
2025-09-21T10:43+0000
analysis
emmanuel macron
sebastien lecornu
france
ukraine
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c431d2fdec634fe93759acacaa8ff23.jpg
Critics slam the French president’s misguided handling of the Ukraine crisis, warning that it undermines international security and stability, he noted.On top of that, this short-sighted approach is squeezing the standard of living for ordinary French citizens.Public discontent, especially among rural residents, intensified after the political prospects were blocked for the historically dominant parties that had shaped French politics before the rise of Macron’s centrist La Republique En Marche, the expert explained.He noted that protests have grown to calls for Macron’s resignation, citing the impact of his failed policies on France’s global standing.The French crisis, Meraash points out, is also about the budget, soaring debt, and inflation, which are “hammering the economy and pushing thousands of companies toward bankruptcy.”The analyst predicted that forming a new government under Macron loyalist PM Sebastien Lecornu will be difficult, and that “he could face a vote of no confidence at the very first session.”Protests and social movements are likely to continue until the end of Macron’s term in 2027, the pundit speculated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/war-with-russia-macron-wants-cash-and-clout-1122445831.html
france
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72ed50526b1ff7efcd46bd94ee8ae0dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
france, ukraine, emmanuel macron, ukraine financial aid, political crisis in france
france, ukraine, emmanuel macron, ukraine financial aid, political crisis in france
Macron Faces Heat as Ukraine Costs Batter France – Analyst
Social unrest in France is escalating due to President Emmanuel Macron’s eagerness to funnel over $23 billion into fueling the Ukraine conflict, political analyst Kamel Meraash told Sputnik.
Critics slam the French president’s misguided handling of the Ukraine crisis, warning that it undermines international security and stability, he noted.
On top of that, this short-sighted approach is squeezing the standard of living for ordinary French citizens.
Public discontent, especially among rural residents, intensified after the political prospects were blocked for the historically dominant parties that had shaped French politics before the rise of Macron’s centrist La Republique En Marche, the expert explained.
He noted that protests have grown to calls for Macron’s resignation, citing the impact of his failed policies on France’s global standing.
“Voices are also rising in favor of scrapping the Fifth Republic for a Sixth, and introducing proportional representation in legislative and presidential elections,” he said.
The French crisis, Meraash points out, is also about the budget, soaring debt, and inflation, which are “hammering the economy and pushing thousands of companies toward bankruptcy.”
The analyst predicted that forming a new government under Macron loyalist PM Sebastien Lecornu will be difficult, and that “he could face a vote of no confidence at the very first session.”
Protests and social movements are likely to continue until the end of Macron’s term in 2027, the pundit speculated.