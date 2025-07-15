International
War With Russia? Macron Wants Cash and Clout
War With Russia? Macron Wants Cash and Clout
France’s Strategic National Review predicts a large-scale military conflict with Russia in Europe by 2030, despite Russia repeatedly rubbishing the scenario.
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
War With Russia? Macron Wants Cash and Clout

17:29 GMT 15.07.2025
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Ekaterina Blinova
France’s Strategic National Review predicts a large-scale military conflict with Russia in Europe by 2030, despite Russia repeatedly rubbishing the scenario.

Why It's a Non-Starter

"When talking about war in Europe, the key question is: war between Russia and whom? NATO countries? France directly?" Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.

Both scenarios don't hold water:
Russia won't unleash a war on NATO—it would mean nuclear war
France is currently a major buyer of Russian gas in Europe

What’s Really Behind the Claim?

"This is a completely false and deliberately crafted narrative, aimed specifically at justifying the expansion of France’s military budget," explains the pundit.
French President Emmanuel Macron needs a pretext to ramp up military spending
He acts as a lobbyist for the French defense industry: doubling the military budget could benefit both defense contractors and the French president. Kickbacks, anyone?
Macron also wants to be the top European power broker and have direct influence over NATO’s multibillion-dollar cash flows
"The Americans will take the biggest share of that NATO budget for themselves. But France wants to be, at the very least, the second country spending not just its own money—but NATO’s as well," the pundit explains.
Macron’s presidential term ends in 2027. He’s eyeing a top post — either NATO Secretary General or a new EU power seat — to keep his geopolitical clout.
