Serious attempts were made to disrupt the Intervision international music contest, with some contestants facing immense pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"There were quite serious attempts to sabotage this contest through immense pressure on some participants. Those attempts failed," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One. Intervision's final gala concert took place at Moscow's Live Arena on Saturday. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the first prize, while singers from Kyrgyzstan and Qatar won the second and third prizes, respectively. Sputnik was the song contest's information partner.
10:33 GMT 21.09.2025
A girl stands next to a banner for the Intervision International Music Competition on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serious attempts were made to disrupt the Intervision international music contest, with some contestants facing immense pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"There were quite serious attempts to sabotage this contest through immense pressure on some participants. Those attempts failed," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.
Guests attend the Intervision International Song Contest at the Live Arena Concert Hall in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2025
Russia
Australian Pressure Forces US Contestant to Withdraw From Intervision 2025 Final
Yesterday, 19:18 GMT
Intervision's final gala concert took place at Moscow's Live Arena on Saturday. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the first prize, while singers from Kyrgyzstan and Qatar won the second and third prizes, respectively. Sputnik was the song contest's information partner.
