https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/russias-lavrov-says-serious-attempts-were-made-to-disrupt-intervision-music-contest-1122827557.html
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Serious Attempts' Were Made to Disrupt Intervision Music Contest
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Serious Attempts' Were Made to Disrupt Intervision Music Contest
Sputnik International
Serious attempts were made to disrupt the Intervision international music contest, with some contestants facing immense pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2025-09-21T10:33+0000
2025-09-21T10:33+0000
2025-09-21T10:33+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
moscow
song contest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122823132_0:107:3260:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_c74820dcbac54a50671b5c430e0a5294.jpg
"There were quite serious attempts to sabotage this contest through immense pressure on some participants. Those attempts failed," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One. Intervision's final gala concert took place at Moscow's Live Arena on Saturday. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the first prize, while singers from Kyrgyzstan and Qatar won the second and third prizes, respectively. Sputnik was the song contest's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/australian-pressure-forces-us-contestant-to-withdraw-from-intervision-2025-final-1122824747.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122823132_265:0:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec0878e3f745b6fc31ee3fb419944986.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
intervision, intervision contest, intervision 2025, intervision moscow, intervision gala concert, sergey lavrov intervision, lavrov channel one, duc phuc intervision, vietnamese singer duc phuc, kyrgyzstan intervision, qatar intervision, intervision winners, intervision sabotage attempt, russian foreign minister intervision, international music contest moscow
intervision, intervision contest, intervision 2025, intervision moscow, intervision gala concert, sergey lavrov intervision, lavrov channel one, duc phuc intervision, vietnamese singer duc phuc, kyrgyzstan intervision, qatar intervision, intervision winners, intervision sabotage attempt, russian foreign minister intervision, international music contest moscow
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Serious Attempts' Were Made to Disrupt Intervision Music Contest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serious attempts were made to disrupt the Intervision international music contest, with some contestants facing immense pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"There were quite serious attempts to sabotage this contest through immense pressure on some participants. Those attempts failed," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.
Intervision's final gala concert took place at Moscow's Live Arena on Saturday. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the first prize, while singers from Kyrgyzstan and Qatar won the second and third prizes, respectively. Sputnik was the song contest's information partner.