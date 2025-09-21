https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/russias-lavrov-says-serious-attempts-were-made-to-disrupt-intervision-music-contest-1122827557.html

Russia's Lavrov Says 'Serious Attempts' Were Made to Disrupt Intervision Music Contest

Serious attempts were made to disrupt the Intervision international music contest, with some contestants facing immense pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There were quite serious attempts to sabotage this contest through immense pressure on some participants. Those attempts failed," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One. Intervision's final gala concert took place at Moscow's Live Arena on Saturday. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the first prize, while singers from Kyrgyzstan and Qatar won the second and third prizes, respectively. Sputnik was the song contest's information partner.

