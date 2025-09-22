https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/azerbaijan-checkmates-itself-by-souring-ties-with-russia-1122837069.html
Azerbaijan Checkmates Itself by Souring Ties With Russia
Azerbaijan Checkmates Itself by Souring Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
By arming Ukraine via Sudan, Azerbaijan has edged into open confrontation with Russia, experts warn.
2025-09-22T17:24+0000
2025-09-22T17:24+0000
2025-09-22T17:24+0000
analysis
azerbaijan
russia
ukraine
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122836908_0:0:3502:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f933f37d6e48a9f5f9ed27a90b950c.jpg
"Azerbaijan has already entered into confrontation with Russia, and a local cold war is underway," Shota Apkhaidze, director of the Caucasus Center for Islamic Studies in Georgia, tells Sputnik.Azerbaijan's latest strategic move could mean escalation.Azerbaijan Shoots Itself in Foot"Damaging ties with Russia is sheer suicide," Apkhaidze warns.Azerbaijan's geopolitical position could be shaken:Unreliable NATO AlliesAzerbaijan’s tilt toward closer ties with Turkiye and NATO is clear, Dr. Marco Marsili of Ca’ Foscari University tells Sputnik.But Western backing is transactional and conditional, leaving Azerbaijan exposed to geopolitical risks.That path "would force Azerbaijan into a more rigid geopolitical camp, reducing its room for the multi-vector diplomacy it has skilfully employed for decades, with direct implications for its core strategic asset – energy security," Marsili stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/azerbaijan-running-shadowy-arms-pipeline-to-ukraine-1122832586.html
azerbaijan
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122836908_379:0:3110:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e3c07f3c423a5e9e596bda2b983c156.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
azerbaijan, ukraine, russia, why it's bad idea to arm ukraine
azerbaijan, ukraine, russia, why it's bad idea to arm ukraine
Azerbaijan Checkmates Itself by Souring Ties With Russia
By arming Ukraine via Sudan, Azerbaijan has edged into open confrontation with Russia, experts warn.
"Azerbaijan has already entered into confrontation with Russia, and a local cold war is underway," Shota Apkhaidze, director of the Caucasus Center for Islamic Studies in Georgia, tells Sputnik.
Azerbaijan's latest strategic move could mean escalation.
Azerbaijan Shoots Itself in Foot
"Damaging ties with Russia is sheer suicide," Apkhaidze warns.
Russia is Azerbaijan's top export market and has many Azeri workers in high-paid jobs.
Some 80% of the Azeri economy depends on Russia.
Azerbaijan's geopolitical position could be shaken:
Possible sanctions from Russia
Weakened hand in relations with Armenia
Complication of already tense relationship with Iran
Stability of export corridors like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline threatened
Azerbaijan’s tilt toward closer ties with Turkiye and NATO is clear, Dr. Marco Marsili of Ca’ Foscari University tells Sputnik.
But Western backing is transactional and conditional, leaving Azerbaijan exposed to geopolitical risks.
That path "would force Azerbaijan into a more rigid geopolitical camp, reducing its room for the multi-vector diplomacy it has skilfully employed for decades, with direct implications for its core strategic asset – energy security," Marsili stresses.