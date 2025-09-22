https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/i-still-have-fond-memories-of-trump--kim-jong-un-1122830611.html
'I Still Have Fond Memories of Trump' — Kim Jong-Un
The North Korean leader praised his relationship with the US president, but said that denuclearization demands hurt dialogue.
"If the US drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the US."In late August, a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump took place in Washington. During the meeting, the leaders agreed, among other things, to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In response, KCNA published a commentary urging Lee to get rid of the nonsense about denuclearization, arguing that the concept no longer exists in theoretical, practical, or physical terms.
"If the US drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the US."
In late August, a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump took place in Washington. During the meeting, the leaders agreed, among other things, to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In response, KCNA published a commentary urging Lee to get rid of the nonsense about denuclearization, arguing that the concept no longer exists in theoretical, practical, or physical terms.