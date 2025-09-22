International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/i-still-have-fond-memories-of-trump--kim-jong-un-1122830611.html
'I Still Have Fond Memories of Trump' — Kim Jong-Un
'I Still Have Fond Memories of Trump' — Kim Jong-Un
Sputnik International
The North Korean leader praised his relationship with the US president, but said that denuclearization demands hurt dialogue.
2025-09-22T03:52+0000
2025-09-22T04:33+0000
world
kim jong un
donald trump
koreas
korean peninsula
korean central news agency (kcna)
north korea
south korea
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106652041_0:116:2232:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_60bbeea6825802b02648426e49552be9.jpg
"If the US drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the US."In late August, a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump took place in Washington. During the meeting, the leaders agreed, among other things, to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In response, KCNA published a commentary urging Lee to get rid of the nonsense about denuclearization, arguing that the concept no longer exists in theoretical, practical, or physical terms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/joint-russia-china-north-korea-muscle-exposes-natos-vulnerability--1122743426.html
koreas
korean peninsula
north korea
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106652041_124:0:2108:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_e9b6c020771bfce761a233f9440e4ea1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim-trump meeting, us-dprk relations, dprk-rok relations, inter-korea relations, korean nuclear weapons, south korea-us military drills
kim-trump meeting, us-dprk relations, dprk-rok relations, inter-korea relations, korean nuclear weapons, south korea-us military drills

'I Still Have Fond Memories of Trump' — Kim Jong-Un

03:52 GMT 22.09.2025 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 22.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshThen US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019.
Then US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
The North Korean leader praised his relationship with the US president, but said that denuclearization demands hurt dialogue.
"If the US drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the US."
Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
World
Joint Russia-China-North Korea Muscle Exposes ‘NATO’s Vulnerability’
7 September, 09:59 GMT
In late August, a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump took place in Washington. During the meeting, the leaders agreed, among other things, to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In response, KCNA published a commentary urging Lee to get rid of the nonsense about denuclearization, arguing that the concept no longer exists in theoretical, practical, or physical terms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала