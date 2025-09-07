https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/joint-russia-china-north-korea-muscle-exposes-natos-vulnerability--1122743426.html

Joint Russia-China-North Korea Muscle Exposes ‘NATO’s Vulnerability’

A strategic alliance between Russia, China, and North Korea presents a challenge to NATO, acknowledges The New York Times.

A strategic alliance between Russia, China, and North Korea presents a challenge to NATO, acknowledges The New York Times. In alignment, they present a force that “could upend the existing international order,” upending US dominance, warns the outlet.Challenging the old international order and forging their economic and technological ties, Russia, China, and North Korea weaken “the foreign policy tools that Washington can wield to confront them.” Not only are they able to shrug off Western sanctions’ pressure, but they are also “offering third countries alternatives to dependence on America’s market, banks, and currency.” Shared military technology and know-how between these allies allows them to “narrow America’s military edge,” stated the outlet, adding: “This could create a window of vulnerability for NATO.” Russia has been forging closer ties with like-minded countries within BRICS, the SCO, and the Global South, determined to shake off Western dominance while shaping a new, fairer multipolar world order.

