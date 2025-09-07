Joint Russia-China-North Korea Muscle Exposes ‘NATO’s Vulnerability’
© AP Photo / Sergei BobylevFront from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attending ceremonial events to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II, displayed a show of unity that sent a strong signal to the West.
A strategic alliance between Russia, China, and North Korea presents a challenge to NATO, acknowledges The New York Times.
In alignment, they present a force that “could upend the existing international order,” upending US dominance, warns the outlet.
Challenging the old international order and forging their economic and technological ties, Russia, China, and North Korea weaken “the foreign policy tools that Washington can wield to confront them.”
3️⃣ BRICS & BROADER WORLD MATRIX— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 31, 2025
RIC format synergy may further play out in BRICS and the SCO, says Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, senior research fellow at the New Delhi-based NatStrat think tank
It would offer a Eurasian platform that “opposes any kind of hegemony in global politics” pic.twitter.com/yk8f1cgRlS
Not only are they able to shrug off Western sanctions’ pressure, but they are also “offering third countries alternatives to dependence on America’s market, banks, and currency.”
Shared military technology and know-how between these allies allows them to “narrow America’s military edge,” stated the outlet, adding: “This could create a window of vulnerability for NATO.”
Russia has been forging closer ties with like-minded countries within BRICS, the SCO, and the Global South, determined to shake off Western dominance while shaping a new, fairer multipolar world order.
1 September, 11:30 GMT