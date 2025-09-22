https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/putin-global-strategic-stability-continues-to-deteriorate-1122832283.html

Putin: Global Strategic Stability Continues to Deteriorate

The destructive actions of the West have significantly undermined the foundations of dialogue between nuclear-armed nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Security Council meeting.

Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. During a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin proposed discussing the situation in the area of ​​strategic stability.Russia also links problems in the sphere of strategic stability with destructive actions of the West, the president said, referring to Western states' attempt to gain supremacy.Additionally, due to destructive steps of the West, foundations for dialogue between states with nuclear weapons have been significantly undermined, the leader said.Russia's plans to strengthen its defense capability are being developed taking into account the global situation, Putin said.Russia is capable of responding to any threat, Vladimir Putin said.Russia is confident in the reliability of its national deterrent forces, Putin added."We associate the multiple problems that have accumulated in the strategic sphere since the beginning of the twenty-first century with the destructive actions of the West," Putin said, adding that Russia repeatedly spoken about problems in field of strategic stability.The Russian-US relations system has been destroyed in the area of ​​arms control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia has consistently stressed the danger of dismantling the arms control system, the president added.

