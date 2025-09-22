Putin: Global Strategic Stability Continues to Deteriorate
11:50 GMT 22.09.2025 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 22.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankPutin addresses the nation on the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy/
The destructive actions of the West have significantly undermined the foundations of dialogue between nuclear-armed nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a Security Council meeting.
Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. During a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin proposed discussing the situation in the area of strategic stability.
"Unfortunately, it continues to degrade, which is caused by the combined impact of a number of factors, including negative ones, provoking the aggravation of existing and the emergence of new strategic risks," Putin told the meeting.
Russia also links problems in the sphere of strategic stability with destructive actions of the West, the president said, referring to Western states' attempt to gain supremacy.
Additionally, due to destructive steps of the West, foundations for dialogue between states with nuclear weapons have been significantly undermined, the leader said.
Russia's plans to strengthen its defense capability are being developed taking into account the global situation, Putin said.
"Our plans to strengthen the country's defense capability are being developed taking into account the changing global situation and are being implemented in full and in a timely manner," Putin told a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
Russia is capable of responding to any threat, Vladimir Putin said.
"I emphasize, and no one should have any doubt about this, that Russia is able to respond to any existing and newly emerging threats," Putin said.
Russia is confident in the reliability of its national deterrent forces, Putin added.
"We associate the multiple problems that have accumulated in the strategic sphere since the beginning of the twenty-first century with the destructive actions of the West," Putin said, adding that Russia repeatedly spoken about problems in field of strategic stability.
The Russian-US relations system has been destroyed in the area of arms control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Step by step, the system of Soviet-American and Russian-American agreements on control over nuclear missiles and strategic defensive weapons was almost completely dismantled," Putin said.
Russia has consistently stressed the danger of dismantling the arms control system, the president added.
"Russia has always proceeded and continues to proceed from the fact that political and diplomatic methods for maintaining international peace are preferable and prioritized based on the principles of equality, indivisibility of security, and mutual consideration of interests," Putin also said.
