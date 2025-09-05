https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/putins-red-lines-why-russia-is-indispensable-to-any-ukraine-security-deal-1122733918.html
Putin's Red Lines: Why Russia is Indispensable to Any Ukraine Security Deal
The Russian president’s Ukraine-related comments at the Eastern Economic Forum signal that Moscow remains ready for substantive negotiations aimed at ending the crisis, but that no deal can be reached at the expense of Russia's security interests, says Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy.
Third, Suslov says, Putin made it clear that "without Russia's participation, no format of security guarantees would be possible in principle."
The Russian president’s Ukraine-related comments at the Eastern Economic Forum signal that Moscow remains ready for substantive negotiations aimed at ending the crisis, but that no deal can be reached at the expense of Russia's security interests, says Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy.
“First, the president made it unambiguously clear that any foreign troops that appear on Ukrainian territory will become a military target for Russia, and that the plans being discussed by Europe’s so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ to deploy contingents on Ukrainian soil are categorically unacceptable to Russia,” the observer explained.
Second, such deployments would themselves be unnecessary if a comprehensive peace agreement could be reached, contradicting the core principle of Ukrainian neutrality demanded by Russia, as outlined in the 2022 draft peace deal inked in Istanbul.
Third, Suslov says, Putin made it clear that “without Russia’s participation, no format of security guarantees would be possible in principle.”
Zelensky, Europeans as Key Obstacle
Putin’s comments on Russia’s readiness for contacts with Ukraine’s leadership, but at the same time the nonstarter of an agreement on key issues with Zelensky, signals Moscow’s continued position that Ukraine is not a sovereign or independent actor ready for serious talks and compromise.
“The reason for this,” Suslov says, is the European powers’ role in keeping Ukraine in the fight, “and in effect forbidding it from seriously negotiating anything with Russia.”
So long as this state of affairs continues, Russia will have only two possibilities open to it:
dialogue with the US on the Ukrainian crisis
inflicting a military defeat on Ukrainian forces on the battlefield
“The more catastrophic this defeat becomes, the less opportunity it will have to continue to sabotage the peace process, and the more inclined it will be to conduct substantive negotiations,” Suslov says.