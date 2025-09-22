https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/putins-proposal-to-extend-new-start-treaty-limits-by-1-year-positive---think-tank-1122833779.html
Putin’s Proposal to Extend New START Treaty Limits by 1 Year 'Positive' - Think Tank
Putin’s Proposal to Extend New START Treaty Limits by 1 Year 'Positive' - Think Tank
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year is a welcome step, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told Sputnik on Monday.
2025-09-22T14:00+0000
2025-09-22T14:00+0000
2025-09-22T14:00+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
arms control association (aca)
white house
new start treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115006227_0:39:1719:1005_1920x0_80_0_0_e69dbfed3087ed8449fe1f759a2b4e35.jpg
"This is positive move, and one that many of us have been advocating. By agreeing not to exceed the current strategic nuclear limits, they could reduce tensions, forestall a costly arms race that no one can win, create diplomatic leverage to curb the buildup of China’s arsenal, and buy time for talks on a broader, more durable, treaty," Kimball said.US President Donald Trump ought to respond positively to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to prolong the New START Treaty by one more year, Kimball said,Kimball noted that this should involve verifiable reductions in strategic nuclear weapons, constraints on intermediate-range and sub-strategic arsenals, along with limits on missile defense, space-based weaponry, and long-range conventional strike capabilities.Russia and the United States could jointly call on China, France, and the United Kingdom to report on their nuclear arms arsenals in an attempt to expand the disarmament effort, Daryl Kimball said.Kimball welcomed Putin’s initiative as a "positive move" that would provide additional time for talks on a new treaty.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions under New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026. The steps to comply with the New START Treaty will be effective if the US reciprocates, Putin pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/complete-rejection-of-legacy-of-new-start-treaty-would-be-mistake---putin-1122833016.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115006227_0:0:1393:1044_1920x0_80_0_0_935bc40855a94af9a0e31e324b843f10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new start treaty, arms control association executive director, russian president vladimir putin
new start treaty, arms control association executive director, russian president vladimir putin
Putin’s Proposal to Extend New START Treaty Limits by 1 Year 'Positive' - Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year is a welcome step, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told Sputnik on Monday.
"This is positive move, and one that many of us have been advocating. By agreeing not to exceed the current strategic nuclear limits, they could reduce tensions, forestall a costly arms race that no one can win, create diplomatic leverage to curb the buildup of China’s arsenal, and buy time for talks on a broader, more durable, treaty," Kimball said.
US President Donald Trump ought to respond positively to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to prolong the New START Treaty by one more year, Kimball said,
"We strongly encourage President Trump to reciprocate and urge the Kremlin and the White House to immediately direct their teams to begin negotiations on a new more comprehensive agreement or agreements that address difficult issues with which the two sides have long struggled," Kimball said.
Kimball noted that this should involve verifiable reductions in strategic nuclear weapons, constraints on intermediate-range and sub-strategic arsenals, along with limits on missile defense, space-based weaponry, and long-range conventional strike capabilities.
Russia and the United States could jointly call on China, France, and the United Kingdom to report on their nuclear arms arsenals in an attempt to expand the disarmament effort, Daryl Kimball said.
"To broaden the disarmament effort, Putin and [US President Donald] Trump could call on China, France, and the UK to report on their total nuclear weapons holdings and freeze their nuclear stockpiles provided Russia and the United States pursue deeper verifiable reductions in their far larger arsenals," Kimball said.
Kimball welcomed Putin’s initiative as a "positive move" that would provide additional time for talks on a new treaty.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions under New START
(New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026. The steps to comply with the New START Treaty will be effective if the US reciprocates, Putin pointed out.