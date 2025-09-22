https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/complete-rejection-of-legacy-of-new-start-treaty-would-be-mistake---putin-1122833016.html

Russia Ready to Maintain START Treaty Restrictions For One More Year - Putin

Sputnik International

A complete rejection of the legacy of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) would be a mistake, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The New START Treaty expires on February 5, 2026, which means the imminent disappearance of the last international agreement on direct limitations on nuclear missile capabilities. A complete rejection of the legacy of this agreement would be, from many perspectives, a mistaken and short-sighted step," Putin said during a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council. A complete abandonment of the treaty would also negatively impact the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the president added.Russia's START Treaty initiative could contribute to creating an atmosphere for substantive dialogue with the United States in the field of strategic stability, Putin said.Russia's ideas in the field of strategic security have not received a clear response, Putin added.Russia will decide on the subsequent maintenance of annual voluntary self-restrictions on the START Treaty based on an analysis of the situation, Putin added.Russia believes that steps to comply with the restrictions under the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) will be effective if the United States reciprocates, Vladimir Putin said.Additionally, Putin instructed relevant public bodies to monitor US activities related to the strategic offensive arms arsenal, as well as to pay special attention to monitoring plans to build up strategic components in the US missile defense system.The practical implementation of the deployment of US missile defense system components in space could undermine Russia's efforts to maintain the status quo, Vladimir Putin said.Russia is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Russia is prepared to continue to adhere to the central quantitative restrictions under the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026," Putin told the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

