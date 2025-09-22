International
UK/Canada/Australia recognition changes nothing without concrete action, Shaun Narine, Professor of International Relations and Political Science at St Thomas University, told Sputnik.
"It will have no practical impact at all… The only country that has any real sway over Israel is the US. As long as the United States gives Israel unconditional and unlimited support, nothing is going to change."Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada announced their recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.The State of Palestine is recognized by 150 countries, including Russia. In 2024, the US vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, thirteen countries have recognized Palestine, including Ireland, Norway, Spain and Armenia.
Recognition Without Sanctions is Empty — Expert

03:24 GMT 22.09.2025 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 22.09.2025)
UK/Canada/Australia recognition changes nothing without concrete action, Shaun Narine, Professor of International Relations and Political Science at St Thomas University, told Sputnik.
"It will have no practical impact at all… The only country that has any real sway over Israel is the US. As long as the United States gives Israel unconditional and unlimited support, nothing is going to change."
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada announced their recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.
The State of Palestine is recognized by 150 countries, including Russia. In 2024, the US vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, thirteen countries have recognized Palestine, including Ireland, Norway, Spain and Armenia.
