https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/united-states-in-grief-in-shock-in-mourning-over-kirks-assassination---trump-1122830139.html

United States in Grief, in Shock, in Mourning Over Kirk's Assassination - Trump

United States in Grief, in Shock, in Mourning Over Kirk's Assassination - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States is a nation in mourning after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump said at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.

2025-09-22T01:19+0000

2025-09-22T01:19+0000

2025-09-22T04:19+0000

americas

charlie kirk

donald trump

jd vance

arizona

assassination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122829980_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6694e927c4fe53bb07753b196961403c.jpg

US Vice President JD Vance stated that conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk had been taken by those who despise the virtues of modern civilization, including dialogue, the search for truth, family, and faith.Erica Kirk, the widow of conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, said she forgave her husband's killer because "that's what Christ did," and that's what the deceased would have done."My husband Charlie... He wanted to save young men, just like the one that took his life," Kirk's widow said."On Cross, our Savior said 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do!' That man... That young man... I forgive him!" she said, bursting in tears.Kirk, a prominent Trump ally, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues.Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old suspected killer, Tyler Robinson. On Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder along with six additional counts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/tyler-robinson-appears-in-court-in-charlie-kirk-assassination-case-1122799170.html

americas

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

charlie kirk's memorial service, trump charlie kirk, erike kirk speech, trump speech on charlie kirk, charlie kirk murder