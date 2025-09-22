United States in Grief, in Shock, in Mourning Over Kirk's Assassination - Trump

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/united-states-in-grief-in-shock-in-mourning-over-kirks-assassination---trump-1122830139.html
The United States is a nation in mourning after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump said at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.
The United States is a nation in mourning after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump said at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.
"America is a nation in grief, a nation in shock, and a nation in mourning. Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times, a giant of his generation, and, above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian, and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold-blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart," Trump said.
US Vice President JD Vance stated that conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk had been taken by those who despise the virtues of modern civilization, including dialogue, the search for truth, family, and faith.
"He was taken from us by those who despise the virtues that actually made our civilization great to begin with: dialogue, truth-seeking, family, and faith," he said in his remarks at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.
Erica Kirk, the widow of conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, said she forgave her husband's killer because "that's what Christ did," and that's what the deceased would have done.
"My husband Charlie... He wanted to save young men, just like the one that took his life," Kirk's widow said.
"On Cross, our Savior said 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do!' That man... That young man... I forgive him!" she said, bursting in tears.
"I forgive him because it was what Christ did and that's what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love," Erika Kirk added after a pause.
Kirk, a prominent Trump ally, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues.
Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old suspected killer, Tyler Robinson. On Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder along with six additional counts.