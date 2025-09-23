https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/erdogan-not-seeing-conflict-in-ukraine-ending-soon-1122837511.html

Erdogan Not Seeing Conflict in Ukraine Ending Soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would end anytime soon.

2025-09-23T03:39+0000

2025-09-23T03:39+0000

2025-09-23T03:49+0000

The President of Turkiye also said that Europe won't sustain its economic aid to Ukraine indefinitely.Erdogan stated that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been good from the very start.

