Erdogan Not Seeing Conflict in Ukraine Ending Soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would end anytime soon.
2025-09-23T03:39+0000
2025-09-23T03:39+0000
2025-09-23T03:49+0000
world
ukraine
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
russia
russia-nato showdown
The President of Turkiye also said that Europe won't sustain its economic aid to Ukraine indefinitely.Erdogan stated that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been good from the very start.
03:39 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 03:49 GMT 23.09.2025)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would end anytime soon.
"I don't really believe that it will," Erdogan said in an interview with Fox News, when asked whether he believed the conflict would end soon. "It's not good news."
The President of Turkiye also said that Europe won't sustain its economic aid to Ukraine indefinitely.
Erdogan stated that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been good from the very start.