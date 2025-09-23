International
Erdogan Not Seeing Conflict in Ukraine Ending Soon
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would end anytime soon.
The President of Turkiye also said that Europe won't sustain its economic aid to Ukraine indefinitely.Erdogan stated that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been good from the very start.
03:39 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 03:49 GMT 23.09.2025)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would end anytime soon.
"I don't really believe that it will," Erdogan said in an interview with Fox News, when asked whether he believed the conflict would end soon. "It's not good news."
The President of Turkiye also said that Europe won't sustain its economic aid to Ukraine indefinitely.
Erdogan stated that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been good from the very start.
