https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/turkey-welcomes-putin-trump-summit-in-alaska-hopes-for-lasting-peace-in-ukraine---erdogan-1122632387.html
Turkey Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska, Hopes For Lasting Peace in Ukraine - Erdogan
Turkey Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska, Hopes For Lasting Peace in Ukraine - Erdogan
Sputnik International
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has given a new impetus to the Ukraine peace process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
2025-08-16T16:03+0000
2025-08-16T16:03+0000
2025-08-16T16:03+0000
world
putin-trump meeting in alaska
vladimir putin
donald trump
us
recep tayyip erdogan
ukraine
russia
alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
"The talks between US President Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska has given new impetus to the search for ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. We welcome the Alaska summit and hope that this new process will lay the foundation for lasting peace with the participation of Volodomyr Zelensky," Erdogan said on X. Turkey is ready to make any contribution to the establishment of peace, Erdogan said.On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/visit-to-alaska-was-timely-and-very-useful---putin-1122631682.html
ukraine
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin-trump summit in alaska, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, ukraine peace process
putin-trump summit in alaska, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, ukraine peace process
Turkey Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska, Hopes For Lasting Peace in Ukraine - Erdogan
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has given a new impetus to the Ukraine peace process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
"The talks between US President Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska has given new impetus to the search for ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. We welcome the Alaska summit and hope that this new process will lay the foundation for lasting peace with the participation of Volodomyr Zelensky," Erdogan said on X.
Turkey is ready to make any contribution to the establishment of peace, Erdogan said.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage
, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.