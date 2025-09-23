https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/eu-has-claws-in-moldova-in-stand-off-against-eurasian-bloc---analyst-1122843132.html
EU Has Claws in Moldova in Stand-Off Against Eurasian Bloc - Analyst
The West has long played the Euro-integrationist card in Moldova, desperate to retain control, Alexander Scherba, former Chairman of the Supreme Council of Transnistria, told Sputnik.
Russian intelligence indicating NATO is preparing to occupy Moldova confirms that, he argued. The European Union has intentionally split Moldovan society in two, with the 2024 referendum on EU membership exposing the divide which EU-funded NGOs and projects widened, Scherba said.The recent Romanian election defied Brussels with anti-EU candidate Calin Georgescu leading after the first round. But the results were annulled and the election re-run on the pretext of ‘Russian interference’, Scherba noted, arguing that sends a message to Moldova that the EU wants it firmly in its orbit. EU expansion The EU seeks to keep a grip on Moldova in its stand-off with the Eurasian axis, particularly Russia, Scherba said. The bloc clings to its hegemony and economic leverage, seeking to impose policies on nations large and small.
Russian intelligence indicating NATO is preparing to occupy Moldova confirms that, he argued.
The European Union
has intentionally split Moldovan society in two, with the 2024 referendum on EU membership exposing the divide which EU-funded NGOs and projects widened, Scherba said.
The recent Romanian election defied Brussels with anti-EU candidate Calin Georgescu leading after the first round.
But the results were annulled and the election re-run on the pretext of ‘Russian interference’, Scherba noted, arguing that sends a message to Moldova that the EU wants it firmly in its orbit.
The EU seeks to keep a grip on Moldova in its stand-off with the Eurasian axis, particularly Russia, Scherba said. The bloc clings to its hegemony and economic leverage, seeking to impose policies on nations large and small.