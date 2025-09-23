International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/eu-has-claws-in-moldova-in-stand-off-against-eurasian-bloc---analyst-1122843132.html
EU Has Claws in Moldova in Stand-Off Against Eurasian Bloc - Analyst
EU Has Claws in Moldova in Stand-Off Against Eurasian Bloc - Analyst
Sputnik International
The West has long played the Euro-integrationist card in Moldova, desperate to retain control, Alexander Scherba, former Chairman of the Supreme Council of Transnistria, told Sputnik.
2025-09-23T16:18+0000
2025-09-23T16:18+0000
world
moldova
europe
russia
brussels
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120261552_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e5a8613c863c0d177d12b316eabc5df.jpg
Russian intelligence indicating NATO is preparing to occupy Moldova confirms that, he argued. The European Union has intentionally split Moldovan society in two, with the 2024 referendum on EU membership exposing the divide which EU-funded NGOs and projects widened, Scherba said.The recent Romanian election defied Brussels with anti-EU candidate Calin Georgescu leading after the first round. But the results were annulled and the election re-run on the pretext of ‘Russian interference’, Scherba noted, arguing that sends a message to Moldova that the EU wants it firmly in its orbit. EU expansion The EU seeks to keep a grip on Moldova in its stand-off with the Eurasian axis, particularly Russia, Scherba said. The bloc clings to its hegemony and economic leverage, seeking to impose policies on nations large and small.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/nato-plays-intimidation-card-to-retain-grasp-on-moldova-ahead-of-elections--analyst-1122840906.html
moldova
russia
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120261552_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd96c75cda79f6220a8b19e0c994e71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
euro-integrationist card in moldova, supreme council of transnistria, eurasian bloc
euro-integrationist card in moldova, supreme council of transnistria, eurasian bloc

EU Has Claws in Moldova in Stand-Off Against Eurasian Bloc - Analyst

16:18 GMT 23.09.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankEU and Moldovan flags
EU and Moldovan flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The West has long played the Euro-integrationist card in Moldova, desperate to retain control, Alexander Scherba, former Chairman of the Supreme Council of Transnistria, told Sputnik.
Russian intelligence indicating NATO is preparing to occupy Moldova confirms that, he argued.
The European Union has intentionally split Moldovan society in two, with the 2024 referendum on EU membership exposing the divide which EU-funded NGOs and projects widened, Scherba said.
The recent Romanian election defied Brussels with anti-EU candidate Calin Georgescu leading after the first round.
But the results were annulled and the election re-run on the pretext of ‘Russian interference’, Scherba noted, arguing that sends a message to Moldova that the EU wants it firmly in its orbit.
EU expansion
The EU seeks to keep a grip on Moldova in its stand-off with the Eurasian axis, particularly Russia, Scherba said. The bloc clings to its hegemony and economic leverage, seeking to impose policies on nations large and small.
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2025
Analysis
NATO Plays Intimidation Card to Retain Grasp on Moldova Ahead of Elections – Analyst
13:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала