NATO Plays Intimidation Card to Retain Grasp on Moldova Ahead of Elections – Analyst

NATO Plays Intimidation Card to Retain Grasp on Moldova Ahead of Elections – Analyst

The West could take extreme measures if pro-Russian forces win Moldova’s parliamentary elections, according to Moldovan political commentator Cornel Ciurea.

The EU doesn’t want to cede control over Moldova, Cornel Ciurea, former deputy chairman of Moldova’s Social-Liberal Party, told Sputnik amid Russian intel warnings that NATO is preparing to occupy the Eastern European country lodged between Romania and Ukraine.Brussels is betting on pro-Western President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity to win on September 28, he noted.Scare Tactics A NATO-prepped “landing force” in Ukraine’s Odessa region to intimidate Transnistria, according to Russia’s SVR, signals a calculated intimidation scenario for the last week of Moldova’s election campaign, the expert noted. He pointed out that such scare tactics have been used before. Transnistria: Potential Spark for NATO Escalation A de facto state unrecognized by the West, Transnistria could serve as a pretext for a NATO operation, the pundit speculated. “The idea of using it to escalate tensions is not new—we’ve seen this before,” he said. Home to 60% ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, Transnistria sought independence from Moldova before the USSR collapsed, fearing Romanian unification. Moldova’s 1992 military intervention failed, leaving the region outside Chisinau’s control.

Svetlana Ekimenko

