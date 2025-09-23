https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/europe-preparing-to-occupy-moldova---russian-intel-1122838566.html
Europe Preparing to Occupy Moldova - Russian Intel
Europe Preparing to Occupy Moldova - Russian Intel
Western provocations to send forces into Moldova are possible during the elections to the Supreme Council of Transnistria on November 30, according to Russia's...
NATO armed forces units are being concentrated in Romania near the Moldovan borders. A NATO “landing operation” is being prepared in Ukraine’s Odessa region to intimidate Transnistria, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said.According to available SVR data, the first group of military personnel from France and the United Kingdom has already arrived in Odessa.This scenario has been repeatedly practiced during NATO exercises in Romania and could be implemented after Moldova’s parliamentary elections on September 28 of this year. European officials fear that the rough manipulations of the voting results being prepared by Brussels and Chișinău could force desperate Moldovan citizens onto the streets to defend their rights.In that case, at the request of President Maia Sandu, the armed forces of European states would have to compel Moldovans to accept a dictatorship under the guise of Euro-democracy, the SVR said.
Europe Preparing to Occupy Moldova - Russian Intel
08:06 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 08:12 GMT 23.09.2025)
Western provocations to send forces into Moldova are possible during the elections to the Supreme Council of Transnistria on November 30, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
NATO armed forces units are being concentrated in Romania near the Moldovan borders. A NATO “landing operation” is being prepared in Ukraine’s Odessa region to intimidate Transnistria, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said.
According to available SVR data, the first group of military personnel from France and the United Kingdom has already arrived in Odessa.
This scenario has been repeatedly practiced during NATO exercises in Romania and could be implemented after Moldova’s parliamentary elections on September 28 of this year. European officials fear that the rough manipulations of the voting results being prepared by Brussels and Chișinău could force desperate Moldovan citizens onto the streets to defend their rights.
In that case, at the request of President Maia Sandu
, the armed forces of European states would have to compel Moldovans to accept a dictatorship under the guise of Euro-democracy, the SVR said.