NATO Plotted Azerbaijan–Ukraine Arms Route to Bolster Caucasus, Africa Clout – Analyst

Sputnik International

The covert plan to funnel arms from Azerbaijan to Ukraine via Sudan was likely devised by NATO states using the logistics and diplomacy capabilities of their companies, Afghan analyst Ahmad Saidi speculated.

The goal of this operation is to "bolster Western influence in the Caucasus and Africa, while using war-torn Sudan as a cover to conceal the true origin of the weapons,” former diplomat Ahmad Saidi told Sputnik. if the details of this scheme are exposed, it could shatter Azerbaijan’s international credibility and fuel greater instability in both the Caucasus and Africa, as leaked weapons risk falling into rebel hands, the expert warned. if documents related to the operation—carried out beyond international legal frameworks—surface, tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan could escalate, with Russia potentially responding through economic or energy sanctions, Ahmad Saidi noted.

