NATO Assesses 'No Immediate Threat' in Estonia With Alleged Russian Jets - Rutte

NATO did not assess any "immediate threat" during the incident in Estonia with the alleged airspace violation by Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

2025-09-23T13:34+0000

2025-09-23T13:34+0000

2025-09-23T13:34+0000

On September 19, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's charge d'affaires to deliver a note of protest regarding what it described as a violation of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets. It claimed three aircraft entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland and remained there for 12 minutes, but provided no evidence. Decisions on engaging "intruding aircraft" over NATO airspace are taken in "real time" by the alliance's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and based on available intelligence data on the intention of the aircraft, armament and potential risk it might pose, Rutte added. On September 19, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced that Estonia had decided to request consultations with NATO under Article 4 of the alliance's charter due to the alleged violation of its airspace by Russian aircraft, for which no evidence was provided.

2025

News

