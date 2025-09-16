https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/uks-raf-jets-to-poland-nato-escalation-amid-anti-russia-hysteria-1122796186.html

UK’s RAF Jets to Poland: NATO Escalation Amid Anti-Russia Hysteria

UK’s RAF Jets to Poland: NATO Escalation Amid Anti-Russia Hysteria

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom is sending RAF Typhoon fighter jets to Poland under NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry.

2025-09-16T12:06+0000

2025-09-16T12:06+0000

2025-09-16T12:06+0000

military

military & intelligence

united kingdom (uk)

nato

raf (uk)

typhoon

raf typhoon

keir starmer

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107920/93/1079209303_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59a43ec917f024a7249874908f16560f.jpg

Britain's Typhoons will operate out of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and will be supported by Voyager tankers, according to UK Defense Secretary John Healey.The jets will fly missions alongside Danish F-16s, French Rafales, and German Eurofighters. NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry is billed as a response to the recent drone incident in Poland. No convincing evidence was presented to Russia that the UAVs that violated Poland’s airspace earlier in the month were Russian. Still, Britain’s war hawk Healey insists, “When we are threatened, we respond together.” For Russia, this is déjà vu: two decades of warnings about NATO’s steady march eastward and military buildup, now met with yet another deployment that risks ratcheting up tensions even further.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/drone-fall-in-poland-staged-to-push-anti-russian-measures--analyst-1122785928.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk to send raf typhoon fighter jets to poland under nato’s operation eastern sentry, nato operation eastern sentry