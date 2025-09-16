International
UK’s RAF Jets to Poland: NATO Escalation Amid Anti-Russia Hysteria
The United Kingdom is sending RAF Typhoon fighter jets to Poland under NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry.
Britain's Typhoons will operate out of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and will be supported by Voyager tankers, according to UK Defense Secretary John Healey.The jets will fly missions alongside Danish F-16s, French Rafales, and German Eurofighters. NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry is billed as a response to the recent drone incident in Poland. No convincing evidence was presented to Russia that the UAVs that violated Poland’s airspace earlier in the month were Russian. Still, Britain’s war hawk Healey insists, “When we are threatened, we respond together.” For Russia, this is déjà vu: two decades of warnings about NATO’s steady march eastward and military buildup, now met with yet another deployment that risks ratcheting up tensions even further.
UK’s RAF Jets to Poland: NATO Escalation Amid Anti-Russia Hysteria

12:06 GMT 16.09.2025
The United Kingdom is sending RAF Typhoon fighter jets to Poland under NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Typhoons joining the mission was "vital in securing NATO airspace."
Britain's Typhoons will operate out of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and will be supported by Voyager tankers, according to UK Defense Secretary John Healey.
The jets will fly missions alongside Danish F-16s, French Rafales, and German Eurofighters.
NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry is billed as a response to the recent drone incident in Poland. No convincing evidence was presented to Russia that the UAVs that violated Poland’s airspace earlier in the month were Russian.
Still, Britain’s war hawk Healey insists, “When we are threatened, we respond together.”
For Russia, this is déjà vu: two decades of warnings about NATO’s steady march eastward and military buildup, now met with yet another deployment that risks ratcheting up tensions even further.
