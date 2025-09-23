https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/recognizing-palestine-to-put-pressure-on-israel-to-adhere-to-intl-law---abbas-adviser-1122839442.html

Recognizing Palestine to Put Pressure on Israel to Adhere to Int'l Law - Abbas Adviser

Recognition of the Palestinian state by Western countries will make it possible to counter Israel's expansion and impose sanctions against it to force it to comply with international law, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash told Sputnik.

"Recognition of Palestine by the United Kingdom, France, Spain, as well as Canada and Australia, will lay a strong foundation for opposing Israel's policy of occupying Palestinian territories, including for the purpose of imposing sanctions on it," al-Habbash said. At the beginning, sanctions measures against Israel may be limited in nature, but subsequently more and more countries will join in introducing restrictions, the adviser added.

