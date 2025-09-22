https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-stands-firm-on-two-state-solution-to-resolve-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1122831960.html
Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution to Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that this is the only possible path.
"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," Peskov told reporters. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is currently in its most acute and tragic phase, the official added.The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that this is the only possible path.
"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," Peskov told reporters.
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict
is currently in its most acute and tragic phase, the official added.
The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.