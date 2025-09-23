https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/scientists-ready-to-begin-russian-cancer-vaccine-treatment-within-1-15-months-1122839578.html

Scientists Ready to Begin Russian Cancer Vaccine Treatment Within 1-1.5 Months

Scientists are ready to begin treating patients with a Russian mRNA cancer vaccine within one to one and a half months, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

"Their [patients'] personalized genetic data has been determined, and we are ready to move on to their treatment with joint efforts within literally one to one and a half months," Gintsburg said during a roundtable.The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is working on a personalized domestic cancer vaccine based on neoantigens. According to the center’s director, Alexander Ginzburg, it will begin to be administered experimentally in the coming months to a group of melanoma patients.

