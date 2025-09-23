https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/trump-signs-executive-order-designating-antifa-movement-as-terrorist-organization-1122837627.html

Trump Signs Executive Order Designating Antifa Movement as Terrorist Organization

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization; the text of the document was published on the White House website.

"Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a 'domestic terrorist organization,'" the executive order states. Antifa does not exist as a legal entity. It is understood to refer to supporters of anarchist views. FBI Director Kash Patel previously spoke of counterterrorism investigations targeting "nihilists."

