International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/trump-signs-executive-order-designating-antifa-movement-as-terrorist-organization-1122837627.html
Trump Signs Executive Order Designating Antifa Movement as Terrorist Organization
Trump Signs Executive Order Designating Antifa Movement as Terrorist Organization
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization; the text of the document was published on the White House website.
2025-09-23T03:23+0000
2025-09-23T03:52+0000
americas
donald trump
antifa
fbi
us
terrorist group
terrorist organisation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122822566_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0512bd6204daab6313a1e55e07bd9ce.jpg
"Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a 'domestic terrorist organization,'" the executive order states. Antifa does not exist as a legal entity. It is understood to refer to supporters of anarchist views. FBI Director Kash Patel previously spoke of counterterrorism investigations targeting "nihilists."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/agent-of-chaos-soros-deploys-his-regime-change-tactics-in-the-us-1122685574.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122822566_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c68a274e92fe7e67987bcfe23e583d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump on antifa, antifa movement us, antifa terrorist, antifa attacks, antifa banned
trump on antifa, antifa movement us, antifa terrorist, antifa attacks, antifa banned

Trump Signs Executive Order Designating Antifa Movement as Terrorist Organization

03:23 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 23.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Christian MonterrosaA woman holds a sign addressing ANTIFA at a protest in Los Angeles
A woman holds a sign addressing ANTIFA at a protest in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2025
© AP Photo / Christian Monterrosa
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization; the text of the document was published on the White House website.
"Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a 'domestic terrorist organization,'" the executive order states.
At some point BLM protests turned violent - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2025
Analysis
Agent of Chaos: Soros Deploys His Regime-Change Tactics in the US
29 August, 20:12 GMT
Antifa does not exist as a legal entity. It is understood to refer to supporters of anarchist views. FBI Director Kash Patel previously spoke of counterterrorism investigations targeting "nihilists."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала