Ukraine's Financing Needs $65B in Outside Financing to Survive 2027 - Reports

The International Monetary Fund has convinced the Ukrainian government to increase its forecast for required external financing by the end of 2027 from nearly $38 billion to approximately $65 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing officials.

Initially, Kiev estimated the external financing gap at nearly $38 billion, but as a result of discussions with the IMF, this figure has increased to approximately $65 billion, the agency said. The agency's sources noted that the agreed-upon estimate had already been submitted to the European Commission. According to sources, the size of the new IMF loan to Ukraine has not been formally discussed, but preliminary estimates place it at approximately $8 billion. Earlier in September, IMF Communications Department Director Julie Kozack stated that the organization intended to assess the potential timeline for the end of the conflict in Ukraine before deciding on a new loan program for Kiev. Kozack also confirmed receiving an official request from the Ukrainian authorities for a new external financing program for Kiev. Ukraine, facing a $43.9 billion budget deficit for 2024, continues to rely on assistance from international partners to cover a significant portion of its financial needs. Meanwhile, in the West, the allocation of new aid packages is proceeding after lengthy discussions, and Gavin Gray, the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, previously noted that international support for Kiev would wane over time, requiring the country's authorities to develop domestic resources for self-financing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has complained about Ukraine's lack of funds for domestic arms production and the slow flow of Western aid.

