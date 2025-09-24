https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/canada-scrambles-to-patch-up-its-military--1122844011.html

Canada Scrambles to Patch Up Its Military

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, confirmed plans to rebuild, rearm, and finally invest in its long-neglected military.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, confirmed plans to rebuild, rearm, and finally invest in its long-neglected military. He stressed Canada’s commitment to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the modernization of joint defense systems with the US—a partnership under new strain. The Canadian Army is buckling under chronic recruitment shortages, broken procurement, outdated kit and rotting infrastructure.Only around 45% of the air fleet and 46% of the naval fleet are “combat-ready," according to a report in 19fortyfive.

