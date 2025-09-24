https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/canada-scrambles-to-patch-up-its-military--1122844011.html
Canada Scrambles to Patch Up Its Military
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, confirmed plans to rebuild, rearm, and finally invest in its long-neglected military.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, confirmed plans to rebuild, rearm, and finally invest in its long-neglected military. He stressed Canada’s commitment to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the modernization of joint defense systems with the US—a partnership under new strain. The Canadian Army is buckling under chronic recruitment shortages, broken procurement, outdated kit and rotting infrastructure.Only around 45% of the air fleet and 46% of the naval fleet are “combat-ready," according to a report in 19fortyfive.
For decades, Canada has relied on America’s security umbrella, coasting on the assumption that Washington would always have its back. But in 2025, Donald Trump’s “America First” return forced Canada to confront the uncomfortable reality regarding the state of its national defense.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, confirmed plans to rebuild, rearm, and finally invest in its long-neglected military
. He stressed Canada’s commitment to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the modernization of joint defense systems with the US—a partnership under new strain.
The Canadian Army is buckling under chronic recruitment shortages, broken procurement, outdated kit and rotting infrastructure.
Only around 45% of the air fleet and 46% of the naval fleet are “combat-ready," according to a report in 19fortyfive.