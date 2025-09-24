International
Europe Wants UN to Live in Parallel Reality where Ukraine Isn't Losing — Russia's Envoy
Europe Wants UN to Live in Parallel Reality where Ukraine Isn't Losing — Russia's Envoy
Russian Deputy Ambassador to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy has accused the European sponsors of Ukraine of creating a parallel reality for the UN Security Council, in which Kiev is not losing on the battlefield.
"European sponsors of the [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy regime want the United Nations Security Council to live as they do, in some kind of a parallel reality where Ukraine is not losing on the battlefield ... This is a perverted picture," Polyanskiy said at the UN Security Council meeting.
Europe Wants UN to Live in Parallel Reality where Ukraine Isn't Losing — Russia's Envoy

03:56 GMT 24.09.2025
© AP Photo / John MinchilloDmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, speaks to members of the media before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at United Nations headquarters.
"European sponsors of the [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy regime want the United Nations Security Council to live as they do, in some kind of a parallel reality where Ukraine is not losing on the battlefield ... This is a perverted picture," Polyanskiy said at the UN Security Council meeting.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Calls on UN Security Council, Russia, Ukraine to Do Everything to End Conflict - Rubio
