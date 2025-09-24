https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/europe-wants-un-to-live-in-parallel-reality-where-ukraine-isnt-losing--russias-envoy-1122843727.html

Europe Wants UN to Live in Parallel Reality where Ukraine Isn't Losing — Russia's Envoy

Russian Deputy Ambassador to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy has accused the European sponsors of Ukraine of creating a parallel reality for the UN Security Council, in which Kiev is not losing on the battlefield.

"European sponsors of the [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy regime want the United Nations Security Council to live as they do, in some kind of a parallel reality where Ukraine is not losing on the battlefield ... This is a perverted picture," Polyanskiy said at the UN Security Council meeting.

