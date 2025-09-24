International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Calls on UN Security Council, Russia, Ukraine to Do Everything to End Conflict - Rubio
The United States is committed to ending the conflict in Ukraine and calls on the UN Security Council, Russia and Ukraine to do everything to stop the hostilities, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"So I strongly urge the Security Council, the member states here, and those who are not part of this as well, to do everything in their power, and including the Russian Federation, to do everything within their power, and the Ukrainian side, for that matter, as well, but all sides to bring this war to an end before it becomes something that will last another three or four years, lead to more destruction, both economic and at the same time, and loss of life and loss of property, loss of futures," Rubio said at the UN Security Council meeting. Rubio said that Trump retains the option of selling offensive weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of supporting its defense. He added that Trump has shown extraordinary patience by refraining from tightening sanctions against Russia. He added that US President Donald Trump had spent much time and efforts to resolve the conflict and would continue to do everything possible to end it. Ultimately, Rubio said, the Ukrainian conflict will end at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield.
rubio on ukraine, un security council meeting, us onukraine, trump new ukraine aid, trump weapons for ukraine, trump russia sanctions
US Calls on UN Security Council, Russia, Ukraine to Do Everything to End Conflict - Rubio

03:42 GMT 24.09.2025 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 24.09.2025)
The United States is committed to ending the conflict in Ukraine and calls on the UN Security Council, Russia and Ukraine to do everything to stop the hostilities, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"So I strongly urge the Security Council, the member states here, and those who are not part of this as well, to do everything in their power, and including the Russian Federation, to do everything within their power, and the Ukrainian side, for that matter, as well, but all sides to bring this war to an end before it becomes something that will last another three or four years, lead to more destruction, both economic and at the same time, and loss of life and loss of property, loss of futures," Rubio said at the UN Security Council meeting.
Rubio said that Trump retains the option of selling offensive weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of supporting its defense. He added that Trump has shown extraordinary patience by refraining from tightening sanctions against Russia.
He added that US President Donald Trump had spent much time and efforts to resolve the conflict and would continue to do everything possible to end it. Ultimately, Rubio said, the Ukrainian conflict will end at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield.
