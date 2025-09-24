Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines

Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Lavrov emphasized Moscow's readiness to adhere to the course on Ukraine established by the leaders of the countries at the Alaska summit, the ministry added

Lavrov noted the unacceptability of the schemes promoted by Ukraine and some European countries to prolong the conflict