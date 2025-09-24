https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/highlights-of-lavrov-rubio-talks-on-unga-sidelines-1122848194.html
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines
Sputnik International
Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
2025-09-24T18:37+0000
2025-09-24T18:37+0000
2025-09-24T18:37+0000
world
sergey lavrov
marco rubio
un general assembly
meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/18/1122848469_0:13:3053:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_489ea9cb2c3b533872572eee77ec7612.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-rubio-at-unga-sidelines-in-new-york-1122846916.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/18/1122848469_297:0:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1355a564421c40b5acbbd179973b6205.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lavrov rubio meeting, russia us relations, ukrainian conflict settlement
lavrov rubio meeting, russia us relations, ukrainian conflict settlement
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Lavrov emphasized Moscow's readiness to adhere to the course on Ukraine established by the leaders of the countries at the Alaska summit, the ministry added
Lavrov noted the unacceptability of the schemes promoted by Ukraine and some European countries to prolong the conflict
Lavrov and Rubio "aligned their clocks" on the complex of bilateral relations, including the restoration of socio-political contacts