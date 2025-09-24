International
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines
Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Highlights of Lavrov-Rubio Talks on UNGA Sidelines

18:37 GMT 24.09.2025
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Rubio, with both sides confirming their interest in finding peaceful solutions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Lavrov emphasized Moscow's readiness to adhere to the course on Ukraine established by the leaders of the countries at the Alaska summit, the ministry added
Lavrov noted the unacceptability of the schemes promoted by Ukraine and some European countries to prolong the conflict
Lavrov and Rubio "aligned their clocks" on the complex of bilateral relations, including the restoration of socio-political contacts
World
Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York
16:07 GMT
