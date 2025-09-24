International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-rubio-at-unga-sidelines-in-new-york-1122846916.html
Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York
Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York at the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly
2025-09-24T16:07+0000
2025-09-24T17:26+0000
world
marco rubio
sergey lavrov
russia
new york
un general assembly
asean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/18/1122847315_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e20920b1c1e6b0a69b550561576473c8.jpg
The talks were held behind the closed doors.Last time Lavrov and Rubio held talks in Malaysia’s capital Kuala-Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 10.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/us-calls-on-un-security-council-russia-ukraine-to-do-everything-to-end-conflict---rubio-1122843605.html
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/18/1122847315_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_390e6f0af8a4925bde0a35237ca560b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
unga sidelines, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us secretary of state marco rubio
unga sidelines, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us secretary of state marco rubio

Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York

16:07 GMT 24.09.2025 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 24.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York at the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York at the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NEW-YORK (RIA Novosti) - A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly after one hour, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
The talks were held behind the closed doors.
Last time Lavrov and Rubio held talks in Malaysia’s capital Kuala-Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 10.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Calls on UN Security Council, Russia, Ukraine to Do Everything to End Conflict - Rubio
03:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала