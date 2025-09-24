https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-rubio-at-unga-sidelines-in-new-york-1122846916.html

Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York at the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

The talks were held behind the closed doors.Last time Lavrov and Rubio held talks in Malaysia’s capital Kuala-Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 10.

