Lavrov, Rubio Hold One-Hour Talks on UNGA Sidelines in New York
16:07 GMT 24.09.2025 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 24.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York at the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly
NEW-YORK (RIA Novosti) - A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly after one hour, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
The talks were held behind the closed doors.
Last time Lavrov and Rubio held talks in Malaysia’s capital Kuala-Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 10.