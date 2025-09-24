https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/iran-infiltrates-israeli-secret-nuclear-research-facility-intelligence-minister-1122848711.html

Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister

Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister

Sputnik International

Iranian intelligence agents infiltrated an Israeli nuclear research facility in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Wednesday.

2025-09-24T18:48+0000

2025-09-24T18:48+0000

2025-09-24T18:48+0000

world

israel

iran

dimona

nuclear facilities

infiltration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082548038_0:27:1000:590_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6f5a182381080fc410baccda7e9762.png

In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential. "The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN. SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/iran-does-not-give-iaea-inspectors-access-to-nuclear-facilities---foreign-minister-1122763074.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel nuclear facility infiltration, iran israel relations, iran israel conflict, israel nuclear program