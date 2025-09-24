International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/iran-infiltrates-israeli-secret-nuclear-research-facility-intelligence-minister-1122848711.html
Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister
Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister
Sputnik International
Iranian intelligence agents infiltrated an Israeli nuclear research facility in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Wednesday.
2025-09-24T18:48+0000
2025-09-24T18:48+0000
world
israel
iran
dimona
nuclear facilities
infiltration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082548038_0:27:1000:590_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6f5a182381080fc410baccda7e9762.png
In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential. "The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN. SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/iran-does-not-give-iaea-inspectors-access-to-nuclear-facilities---foreign-minister-1122763074.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082548038_90:0:911:616_1920x0_80_0_0_597f6e871ef1073fec2e4d2ba960574b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel nuclear facility infiltration, iran israel relations, iran israel conflict, israel nuclear program
israel nuclear facility infiltration, iran israel relations, iran israel conflict, israel nuclear program

Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister

18:48 GMT 24.09.2025
© Photo : Planet LabsDetailed satellite image of Israel's Dimona nuclear facility as it undergoes an apparent upgrade.
Detailed satellite image of Israel's Dimona nuclear facility as it undergoes an apparent upgrade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2025
© Photo : Planet Labs
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian intelligence agents infiltrated an Israeli nuclear research facility in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Wednesday.
In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential.
"The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2025
World
Iran Does Not Give IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Facilities - Foreign Minister
10 September, 11:33 GMT
SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала