Iran Infiltrates Israeli Secret Nuclear Research Facility - Intelligence Minister

Iranian intelligence agents infiltrated an Israeli nuclear research facility in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Wednesday.
In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential. "The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN. SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.
In early June, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it had obtained an extensive list of confidential documents concerning Israel's nuclear sphere, with Khatib describing the documents as a "whole treasure trove of intelligence information" that would help strengthen the country's offensive potential.
"The reality is that, as a result of a complex operation, a group from a special unit of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] managed to infiltrate one of Israel's secret facilities," Khatib told Iranian broadcaster SNN.
SNN also published a video showing Iranian intelligence agents infiltrating the Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona.