Russia’s GDP Growing Faster Than Some Countries That Cut Ties – PM Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that Russia’s GDP is growing faster than in some countries that have refused to cooperate with Russia.

2025-09-24T13:03+0000

2025-09-24T13:03+0000

2025-09-24T13:12+0000

russia

mikhail mishustin

russia

budget

gdp

gdp growth

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108718199_0:0:2855:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_93a994b96b1c1b4075ed5a824bafba28.jpg

He clarified during a government meeting that, over the first seven months of 2025, Russia’s GDP increased by 1.1%."This is noticeably better than in several countries that continue to insist on strengthening sanctions against Russia, those that have abandoned mutually beneficial projects with our businesses and the country as a whole, and continue to maintain negative rhetoric," Mishustin said.Russia's GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.Russia's GDP is expected to grow by almost 7% in three years, Mishustin said.A course towards the economic modernization in Russia will remain, the prime minister added.The share of non-oil and gas revenues to the Russian budget will grow to almost 78% in 2026, Mikhail Mishustin said.The expenditures of the Russian federal budget in 2026 will amount to 44.8 trillion rubles ($534 billion), and the deficit level will remain acceptable, the prime minister added.

russia

