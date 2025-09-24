https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/russias-gdp-growing-faster-than-some-countries-that-cut-ties--pm-mishustin-1122846230.html
Russia’s GDP Growing Faster Than Some Countries That Cut Ties – PM Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that Russia’s GDP is growing faster than in some countries that have refused to cooperate with Russia.
Russia's GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.Russia's GDP is expected to grow by almost 7% in three years, Mishustin said.A course towards the economic modernization in Russia will remain, the prime minister added.The share of non-oil and gas revenues to the Russian budget will grow to almost 78% in 2026, Mikhail Mishustin said.The expenditures of the Russian federal budget in 2026 will amount to 44.8 trillion rubles ($534 billion), and the deficit level will remain acceptable, the prime minister added.
13:03 GMT 24.09.2025 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 24.09.2025)
He clarified during a government meeting that, over the first seven months of 2025, Russia’s GDP increased by 1.1%.
"This is noticeably better than in several countries that continue to insist on strengthening sanctions against Russia, those that have abandoned mutually beneficial projects with our businesses and the country as a whole, and continue to maintain negative rhetoric," Mishustin said.
Russia's GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.
"The document [draft budget] assumes that next year GDP will grow by 1.3%," Mishustin said during a meeting of the Russian government.
Russia's GDP
is expected to grow by almost 7% in three years, Mishustin said.
"In three years, it will increase by almost 7%, amounting in nominal terms to about 276 trillion rubles [$3,289 billion]," Mishustin said.
A course towards the economic modernization in Russia will remain, the prime minister added.
The share of non-oil and gas revenues to the Russian budget will grow to almost 78% in 2026, Mikhail Mishustin said.
"The share of non-oil and gas revenues [in 2026] in the total volume will grow to almost 78%, that is, the course towards modernizing the economy and expanding the weight of industries with higher added value will remain," Mishustin said during a meeting of the Russian Government.
The expenditures of the Russian federal budget in 2026 will amount to 44.8 trillion rubles ($534 billion), and the deficit level will remain acceptable, the prime minister added.