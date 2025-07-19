https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/russia-ranked-fifth-in-global-industry-to-gdp-ratio-1122459183.html

Russia Ranked Fifth in Global Industry-to-GDP Ratio

Russia last year became fifth among all countries of the world by the industrial sector's contribution to the economy, according to Sputnik's analysis of World Bank data.

China holds the first position in the ranking, where the sector's contribution to GDP increased by almost two percent in nominal terms and amounted to $6.8 trillion. The United States took second place with a three percent growth to $5.1 trillion.Germany closed the top three, becoming one of the few major economies where the indicator fell by 2.5% to $1.2 trillion. Fourth place went to India, which increased output in the manufacturing sector by four percent to $957 billion.Russian industry showed the highest growth among the top ten economies: its contribution to the GDP increased by six percent to $668 billion.Sixth place was taken by the United Kingdom, where the indicator grew to $610 billion, increasing by 3.5%. Next was Mexico, whose production reached $586 billion.In the last three countries of the top ten, industry's contribution to the economy declined. In France, it decreased by two percent ($554.9 billion), in Saudi Arabia by four percent ($554.8 billion), and in Indonesia by 0.4% ($549 billion).Overall, industry last year added $28.9 trillion to the global economy - compared to $28.5 trillion the year before.

