Sputnik International
US Secretary of State said on Tuesday that the United Nations has become useless in terms of resolving conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, while US President Donald Trump is making a greater contribution to achieving world peace.
"The UN is an organization that has the potential to do some great things around the world, but it's not doing it. If you look at Russia and Ukraine, you have a war going on there. It's the president that's been carrying the burden of trying to bring it to an end - the UN is playing no role" Rubio said.
13:31 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 23.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State said on Tuesday that the United Nations has become useless in terms of resolving conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, while US President Donald Trump is making a greater contribution to achieving world peace.
"The UN is an organization that has the potential to do some great things around the world, but it's not doing it. If you look at Russia and Ukraine, you have a war going on there. It's the president that's been carrying the burden of trying to bring it to an end - the UN is playing no role" Rubio said.
Read here about the origins of the Special Military Operation and the history of the Ukraine conflict.
