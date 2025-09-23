https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/rubio-says-un-playing-no-role-in-resolving-ukraine-conflict-trump-carries-all-burden-1122841204.html
Rubio Says UN 'Playing No Role' in Resolving Ukraine Conflict, Trump Carries All Burden
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State said on Tuesday that the United Nations has become useless in terms of resolving conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, while US President Donald Trump is making a greater contribution to achieving world peace.
"The UN is an organization that has the potential to do some great things around the world, but it's not doing it. If you look at Russia and Ukraine, you have a war going on there. It's the president that's been carrying the burden of trying to bring it to an end - the UN is playing no role" Rubio said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State said on Tuesday that the United Nations has become useless in terms of resolving conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, while US President Donald Trump is making a greater contribution to achieving world peace.
"The UN is an organization
that has the potential to do some great things around the world, but it's not doing it. If you look at Russia and Ukraine, you have a war going on there. It's the president that's been carrying the burden of trying to bring it to an end - the UN is playing no role" Rubio said.
about the origins of the Special Military Operation and the history of the Ukraine conflict.