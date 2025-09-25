https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/grossi-to-discuss-with-putin-ways-to-avoid-nuclear-incidents-1122854883.html

Grossi to Discuss With Putin Ways to Avoid Nuclear Incidents

Sputnik International

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that he would discuss the situation in Ukraine and ways to avoid nuclear incidents at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting is also an opportunity to discuss the situation in the Middle East, among other things, Grossi also said, adding that Russia's role in the field of nuclear energy is very important.The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains worrying, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring it daily, Grossi also said.The situation at the ZNPP will be discussed in Moscow, as well as with the Ukrainians, Grossi said on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week, adding that he will not be visiting the ZNPP this time while he is Russia, but plans to do so in the future.The official added that interacting with Russia is important, as Moscow is a leader in the nuclear industry.Grossi also confirmed that he intends to run for the post of UN Secretary-General next year.

