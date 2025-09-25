https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/massive-explosion-at-uks-swindon-industrial-estate-forces-evacuations-1122849988.html
'Massive Explosion' at UK's Swindon Industrial Estate Forces Evacuations
UK police are evacuating residents of Swindon town after a "massive explosion" at a warehouse in the industrial zone, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing police.
Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious incident in Wiltshire county in South West England, the broadcaster reported. Police urged residents to close windows and avoid the area for safety reasons. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a warehouse in the Groundwell Industrial Estate at about 7:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), according to the report. At least 10 firefighters and specialized vehicles arrived at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported feeling their houses shake at the moment of the explosion.
