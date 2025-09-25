International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/massive-explosion-at-uks-swindon-industrial-estate-forces-evacuations-1122849988.html
'Massive Explosion' at UK's Swindon Industrial Estate Forces Evacuations
'Massive Explosion' at UK's Swindon Industrial Estate Forces Evacuations
Sputnik International
UK police are evacuating residents of Swindon town after a "massive explosion" at a warehouse in the industrial zone, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing police.
2025-09-25T06:39+0000
2025-09-25T06:39+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122849832_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_68ee327b7b7ac4ea02460b4e0652eb10.jpg
Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious incident in Wiltshire county in South West England, the broadcaster reported. Police urged residents to close windows and avoid the area for safety reasons. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a warehouse in the Groundwell Industrial Estate at about 7:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), according to the report. At least 10 firefighters and specialized vehicles arrived at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported feeling their houses shake at the moment of the explosion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/in-first-since-brexit-britons-name-immigration-as-uks-main-problem---survey-1122766578.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122849832_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0792a4b300b3755f93a9d24cd5d0832b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk police are evacuating residents of swindon town after a "massive explosion" at a warehouse in the industrial zone, the sky news broadcaster reported, citing police.
uk police are evacuating residents of swindon town after a "massive explosion" at a warehouse in the industrial zone, the sky news broadcaster reported, citing police.

'Massive Explosion' at UK's Swindon Industrial Estate Forces Evacuations

06:39 GMT 25.09.2025
© Photo : SkyNewsView of a fire after an explosion in an industrial area of British Swindon
View of a fire after an explosion in an industrial area of British Swindon - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
© Photo : SkyNews
Subscribe
UK police are evacuating residents of Swindon town after a "massive explosion" at a warehouse in the industrial zone, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing police.
Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious incident in Wiltshire county in South West England, the broadcaster reported. Police urged residents to close windows and avoid the area for safety reasons.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a warehouse in the Groundwell Industrial Estate at about 7:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), according to the report.
At least 10 firefighters and specialized vehicles arrived at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported feeling their houses shake at the moment of the explosion.
People thought to be migrants who made the crossing from France are brought into port after being picked up in the Channel by a British border force vessel in Dover. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2025
World
In First Since Brexit, Britons Name Immigration as UK's Main Problem - Survey
10 September, 16:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала