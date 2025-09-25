International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/switzerland-lost-reputation-of-neutral-mediator---lavrov-1122849658.html
Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov
Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that Switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.
2025-09-25T06:35+0000
2025-09-25T06:35+0000
world
sergey lavrov
christine keller
switzerland
russia
the united nations (un)
russian foreign ministry
un general assembly
donald trump
new york
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122849441_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af1e218b72fd1ab2d37e4e2d2045c2bf.jpg
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. The United Nations cannot solve all the world's problems, but it is the only forum for international dialogue, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said earlier.An organization such as the UN cannot solve all problems, but it is a platform created 80 years ago to bring freedom, prosperity and peace to the nations, Keller-Sutter told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.At the same time, the UN remains the only option for creating an international forum and holding dialogue between countries, the Swiss president added.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UNGA, said that the UN was plagued by widespread ineffective spending. The US leader accused the organization of wasteful spending and claimed that it was unable to fully realize its potential, adding that the UN must prove its effectiveness through action, not just rhetoric.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/trump-demands-un-probe-into-triple-sabotage-against-him-1122849025.html
switzerland
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122849441_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4157cfaf43818254ca35fa86a726a946.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov told swiss foreign minister ignazio cassis that switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov told swiss foreign minister ignazio cassis that switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.

Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov

06:35 GMT 25.09.2025
© Sputnik / МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankSergey Lavrov's meetings on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly
Sergey Lavrov's meetings on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
© Sputnik / МИД РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that Switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
"Some urgent international issues were discussed, including the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian side stressed Switzerland's loss of its reputation as a credible neutral mediator. It was noted that the unfriendly policy pursued by the Swiss authorities toward Russia cannot be ignored when building Russia's policy in relation to Switzerland," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The United Nations cannot solve all the world's problems, but it is the only forum for international dialogue, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said earlier.
An organization such as the UN cannot solve all problems, but it is a platform created 80 years ago to bring freedom, prosperity and peace to the nations, Keller-Sutter told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
At the same time, the UN remains the only option for creating an international forum and holding dialogue between countries, the Swiss president added.
President Donald Trump speaks during the American Cornerstone Institute's Founder's Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Mount Vernon, Va., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
Americas
Trump Demands UN Probe into 'Triple Sabotage' Against Him
03:43 GMT
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UNGA, said that the UN was plagued by widespread ineffective spending. The US leader accused the organization of wasteful spending and claimed that it was unable to fully realize its potential, adding that the UN must prove its effectiveness through action, not just rhetoric.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала