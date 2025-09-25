https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/switzerland-lost-reputation-of-neutral-mediator---lavrov-1122849658.html
Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that Switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. The United Nations cannot solve all the world's problems, but it is the only forum for international dialogue, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said earlier.An organization such as the UN cannot solve all problems, but it is a platform created 80 years ago to bring freedom, prosperity and peace to the nations, Keller-Sutter told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.At the same time, the UN remains the only option for creating an international forum and holding dialogue between countries, the Swiss president added.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UNGA, said that the UN was plagued by widespread ineffective spending. The US leader accused the organization of wasteful spending and claimed that it was unable to fully realize its potential, adding that the UN must prove its effectiveness through action, not just rhetoric.
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
"Some urgent international issues were discussed, including the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian side stressed Switzerland's loss of its reputation as a credible neutral mediator. It was noted that the unfriendly policy pursued by the Swiss authorities toward Russia cannot be ignored when building Russia's policy in relation to Switzerland," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The United Nations cannot solve all the world's problems, but it is the only forum for international dialogue, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said earlier.
An organization such as the UN cannot solve all problems, but it is a platform created 80 years ago to bring freedom, prosperity and peace to the nations, Keller-Sutter told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
At the same time, the UN remains the only option for creating an international forum and holding dialogue between countries, the Swiss president added.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UNGA, said that the UN was plagued by widespread ineffective spending. The US leader accused the organization of wasteful spending and claimed that it was unable to fully realize its potential, adding that the UN must prove its effectiveness through action, not just rhetoric.