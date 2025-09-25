https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/switzerland-lost-reputation-of-neutral-mediator---lavrov-1122849658.html

Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov

Switzerland Lost Reputation of Neutral Mediator - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that Switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.

2025-09-25T06:35+0000

2025-09-25T06:35+0000

2025-09-25T06:35+0000

world

sergey lavrov

christine keller

switzerland

russia

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

un general assembly

donald trump

new york

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122849441_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af1e218b72fd1ab2d37e4e2d2045c2bf.jpg

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. The United Nations cannot solve all the world's problems, but it is the only forum for international dialogue, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said earlier.An organization such as the UN cannot solve all problems, but it is a platform created 80 years ago to bring freedom, prosperity and peace to the nations, Keller-Sutter told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.At the same time, the UN remains the only option for creating an international forum and holding dialogue between countries, the Swiss president added.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UNGA, said that the UN was plagued by widespread ineffective spending. The US leader accused the organization of wasteful spending and claimed that it was unable to fully realize its potential, adding that the UN must prove its effectiveness through action, not just rhetoric.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/trump-demands-un-probe-into-triple-sabotage-against-him-1122849025.html

switzerland

russia

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov told swiss foreign minister ignazio cassis that switzerland has lost its reputation as a credible neutral mediator.