Trump Demands UN Probe into 'Triple Sabotage' Against Him

US President Donald Trump said he is sending a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding an immediate investigation into what he called a triple sabotage during his visit to the UN headquarters in New York.

"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! ... This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump said that the elevator was turned off when he and First Lady Melania Trump were on it, a teleprompter was not working during his speech and the sound was off when he was delivering remarks.

