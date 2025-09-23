https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/trump-questions-purpose-of-united-nations-in-unga-address-1122841579.html

Trump Questions Purpose of United Nations in UNGA Address

US President Donald Trump questioned on Tuesday the UN purpose, claiming that it had not helped him in resolving global conflicts during the first eight months of his second term.

“I was too busy working to save millions of lives, that is the saving and stopping these [seven] wars. But later, I realized that the United Nations wasn't there for us. They weren't there. I thought of it really after the fact, not during these negotiations, which were not easy. That being the case, what is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Trump further stated that, despite its significant potential to resolve global conflicts, the United Nations is falling far short of fulfilling that promise.US Has ‘Greatest Weapons on Earth,’ Hates to Use ThemDonald Trump said that the United States has the best weapons in the world and hates to use them.US Seeks to Stop Nuclear Weapons DevelopmentTrump said on Tuesday that the United States seeks to halt the development of nuclear weapons.“We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons,” Trump said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. “If we ever use them [nuclear weapons], the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to be talking about. There would be no nothing.”There is No Choice But to Fight Illegal ImmigrationTrump said that the United States has no choice but to combat illegal immigration and called on other countries to follow Washington's example.Trump Says 'Too Bad' He Has to Resolve Conflicts Worldwide Instead of the United NationsUS President Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly that he is disappointed by the organization as it had failed to resolve conflicts around the world, which made the US become involved and settle them.Trump Blames Continuing Ukraine Conflict on China, India Purchases of Russian OilDonald Trump blamed on Tuesday the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war [in Ukraine] by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.Immigration to Be 'Death of Western Europe' If No Action TakenThe migration, an alleged cultural crisis, will be the death of the Western world, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.He also said that European countries are in "serious trouble" and are "going to hell" amid the influx of migrants."Your countries are being ruined. The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders," Trump added.If Europe Doesn't Get Away From 'Green Energy Scam,' Its Nations Will FailUS President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Europe risks collapse if it continues relying on the “green energy scam” and that, while he loves Europe, he hates seeing it harmed by energy and immigration policies.Era of Calm and Stability Gave Way to One of Great Crises of Our TimeTrump said on Tuesday that the period of peace and stability had been followed by one of the greatest crises of our era.Immediate Gaza Peace Deal, Return of 20 HostagesTrump called for an immediate peace deal on the Gaza Strip and the release of all 20 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas."We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately … We have to negotiate immediately. We have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back. We do not want 2 and 4," Trump told the UN General Assembly in New York.Joke About Malfunctioning TeleprompterDonald Trump began his address to the 80th United Nations with a joke about a malfunctioning teleprompter."I do not mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working. I feel very happy to be up here with you nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," Trump said.The president then went on to reiterate his claim that the US has become the "hottest country" in the world under his second administration.Trump Urges All Nations to Join US in Ending Development of Biological WeaponsTrump, during his address to the UN General Assembly, called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons.“Today, I'm also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons, once and for all,” Trump said.He also pointed out that the US will lead international efforts to enforce the Biological Weapons Convention.US 'Leadership, Friendship' to Any UN Member to Forge Safer, Prosperous WorldTrump said on Tuesday that he offers the US leadership and friendship to any UN member that wants to join Washington in building a safer and more prosperous world."I've come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world. And it's a world that will be much happier with a dramatically better future within our reach," Trump said.US Ready to Supply Any Country With ‘Abundant, Affordable’ EnergyDonald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States stands ready to provide any country in the world with "abundant, affordable" energy supplies.

